First US immunizations for COVID-19 could arrive on Dec. 12

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) – The head of the U.S. effort to produce a coronavirus vaccine says the first immunizations could happen on Dec. 12.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is set to meet Dec. 10 to discuss Pfizer Inc.’s request for an emergency use authorization for its developing COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech recently announced that the vaccine appears 95% effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 in a large, ongoing study.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed, the coronavirus vaccine program, says plans are to ship vaccines to states within 24 hours of expected FDA approval.

Slaoui told CNN he expects vaccinations would begin on the second day after approval, Dec. 12

