Advertisement

Greene County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of detention officer who died from COVID-19 complications

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of Dwight Willis, an officer who died from...
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of Dwight Willis, an officer who died from COVID-19 complications.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of a detention officer who died from COVID-19 complications.

Dwight Willis died Sunday morning due to COVID-19 complications, according to the sheriff’s office.

Willis had served with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for the past 19 years.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we at Greene County Sheriff’s Office sadly announce the passing of one of our Detention Officers, Dwight Willis... He will be greatly missed! We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” said the sheriff’s office in a Facebook post.

It's with heavy hearts that we at Greene County Sheriff's Office sadly announce the passing of one of our Detention...

Posted by Greene County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, November 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State University says shots were fired at the Monroe House, but an active shooter...
Shots fired at Monroe Apartments, MSU calls off active shooter threat; Springfield police investigating
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Springfield Police Department are looking for a...
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Springfield bank robbery Friday morning
Small fire doused by deputy
Police investigate crash as car strikes light pole in south Springfield
Frontline workers in our local hospitals have been keeping busy. Both CoxHealth and Mercy...
Health leaders say Springfield hospitals could be forced to make difficult decisions about care
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 4,800+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,900+ cases

Latest News

Emmy statue
KY3 First Alert Meteorologist Abby Dyer earns Emmy for weather talent; KY3 News @ 5 wins Emmy too
John F. Kennedy
Sunday marks 57 years since John F. Kennedy assassination
The pandemic has presented challenges for some local gyms, but quite the opposite for some...
Springfield-area gyms, fitness stores weigh in on future amid pandemic
Habitat For Humanity in Springfield.
Nonprofits in the Springfield area prepare for the season of giving