Greene County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of detention officer who died from COVID-19 complications

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of a detention officer who died from COVID-19 complications.

Dwight Willis died Sunday morning due to COVID-19 complications, according to the sheriff’s office.

Willis had served with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for the past 19 years.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we at Greene County Sheriff’s Office sadly announce the passing of one of our Detention Officers, Dwight Willis... He will be greatly missed! We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” said the sheriff’s office in a Facebook post.

It's with heavy hearts that we at Greene County Sheriff's Office sadly announce the passing of one of our Detention... Posted by Greene County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, November 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.