Advertisement

Hot Rod Holiday car show returns to Springfield, raising money for organizer battling COVID-19

The seventh annual Hot Rod Holiday car show returns to Springfield this weekend.
The seventh annual Hot Rod Holiday car show returns to Springfield this weekend.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The seventh annual Hot Rod Holiday car show returns to Springfield this weekend.

The show brings more than 120 different hot rods and classic cars to Springfield. The two-day event resumes Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year, a benefit has been set up for the show’s organizer, who’s spent the over a month in the hospital fighting COVID-19.

“Our good friend Larry Croc has been in the hospital, I believe some 38 days now, with with COVID, been pretty tough shape, but as far as we know, I think he’s on the mend,” said Al Schoenwetter at the car show. “We’ve got some some benefits going on here for Larry and his family over the course of the day and tomorrow. I’m sure in that long in the hospital he’s going to have some bills so we’re trying to help them out.”

If you’re worried about the weather, the show is indoors at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E-Plex.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a deadly shooting at a Springfield motel
One arrested, victim identified as police investigate deadly shooting at north Springfield motel
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Springfield Police Department are looking for a...
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Springfield bank robbery Friday morning
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Missouri State University says shots were fired at the Monroe House, but an active shooter...
UPDATE: Shots fired at Monroe Apartments, MSU calls off active shooter threat; police investigating
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 4,800+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,900+ cases

Latest News

Missouri State University says shots were fired at the Monroe House, but an active shooter...
UPDATE: Shots fired at Monroe Apartments, MSU calls off active shooter threat; police investigating
The Mountain View Fire Department helped rescue an entrapped patient Friday.
Crews help rescue person entrapped after crash in Mountain Grove
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 4,800+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,900+ cases
PICTURES: Santa arrives in Republic, Mo. for community’s Christmas parade