Hot Rod Holiday car show returns to Springfield, raising money for organizer battling COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The seventh annual Hot Rod Holiday car show returns to Springfield this weekend.

The show brings more than 120 different hot rods and classic cars to Springfield. The two-day event resumes Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year, a benefit has been set up for the show’s organizer, who’s spent the over a month in the hospital fighting COVID-19.

“Our good friend Larry Croc has been in the hospital, I believe some 38 days now, with with COVID, been pretty tough shape, but as far as we know, I think he’s on the mend,” said Al Schoenwetter at the car show. “We’ve got some some benefits going on here for Larry and his family over the course of the day and tomorrow. I’m sure in that long in the hospital he’s going to have some bills so we’re trying to help them out.”

If you’re worried about the weather, the show is indoors at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E-Plex.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.