Hy-Vee brings back early shopping period, reserved for customers considered high-risk for illness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting Monday, Hy-Vee will be bring back its reserved in-store shopping hour for customers who are at higher risk for illness.

The reserved hour will be from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., seven days a week, for all Hy-Vee locations. The reserved shopping period is designed for these customers:

• Customers ages 60 and older

• Expectant mothers

• Anyone with an underlying health condition(s) that makes him/her more susceptible to serious illness

“We kindly ask that all other customers please respect this hour and limit shopping to 8 a.m. or after on these days. Thank you for your understanding!” said Hy-Vee in a Facebook post Sunday.

Hy-Vee had previously reserved a one-hour period of shopping time for high-risk customers in March, though the policy had been relaxed prior to Monday.

