KY3 First Alert Meteorologist Abby Dyer earns Emmy for weather talent; KY3 News @ 5 wins Emmy too

Emmy statue
Emmy statue(Associated Press)
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 News earned two Emmys Saturday night at the Mid-America Emmy presentations.

KY3 First Alert Meteorologist Abby Dyer picked up an Emmy for Talent Weather Anchor. She has been part of the KY3 First Alert Weather team since the summer of 2011. The University of Missouri graduate presents the weather for KY3 News @ 11, KY3 News @ Noon and KY3 News @ 5. Read more about Abby Dyer’s career HERE.

KY3 News @ 5 earned another Emmy for severe weather coverage on April 30, 2019. The National Weather Service confirmed 29 tornadoes in the Ozarks during the night. The storms damaged hundreds of homes across the Ozarks. Read more about the night of tragic weather HERE.

The Mid-America Emmys chapter celebrates the best in local television covering Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois and Louisiana. Because of COVID-19, the annual awards presentation was virtual.

