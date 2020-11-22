Macy’s flagship store honors essential workers with holiday window displays

(CNN) - Though the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled many holiday plans, Macy’s decorated the windows at its flagship store this year, continuing a 146-year-old tradition.

Macy’s stores, most notably the flagship store at Herald Square on New York City’s 34th Street, have featured decorated windows every Christmas shopping season since 1874, and that tradition continued this year despite COVID-19.

The display for this challenging year honors frontline workers who have performed so heroically during the pandemic. The theme is “Give, Love and Believe.”

Macy’s thanked first responders, essential workers and the city’s denizens for their “grit, good humor and hopeful spirit during this tumultuous year” in a post on Facebook.

To protect holiday window shoppers from COVID-19, the interactive displays feature touchless motion technology.

Macy’s also placed social distancing markers at each window to help visitors stay safe.

Our holiday tradition will continue with a heartfelt & joyous “Thank You” to NYC. This year’s holiday windows honor our first responders, essential workers, marchers for equality, and NYers — catch them on the Broadway side of Herald Sq 11/19-1/1. ✨ https://t.co/HUekbkh6X2 pic.twitter.com/lXhRLRp5DX — Macy's (@Macys) November 13, 2020

