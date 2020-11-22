Missouri capitol dome goes purple in recognition of National Adoption Month

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Capitol dome and Missouri Governor’s Mansion will shine purple this weekend in recognition of National Adoption Month.

Gov. Mike Parson ordered both buildings to shine purple through Sunday, November 22. The dome and Governor’s Mansion will light up purple at sunset and remain lit until sunrise each day through the weekend.

The color purple represents the 1,579 Missouri children and youth in foster care who are looking for a forever family, according to Gov. Parson.

“Most Missourians can’t imagine growing up and spending their adult life without their family. Every child deserves a family of their own to provide the love, support, and strong foundation they need,” Gov. Parson said in a Facebook post.

I’ve ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome & People’s House to shine purple beginning last night through Sunday in recognition of #NationalAdoptionMonth. pic.twitter.com/QzcVy2P1qH — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) November 21, 2020

