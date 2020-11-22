UPDATE: Shots fired at Monroe Apartments, MSU calls off active shooter threat; police investigating

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University says shots were fired at the Monroe House, but an active shooter threat has been called off.

According to the university, shots were fired at the Monroe House. The university initially called it an active shooter situation, which has since been retracted.

The Springfield Police Department says there was not an active shooter situation Saturday at or near MSU’s campus.

Police on scene tell KY3 that one round of shots struck a building. A vehicle driving by on National Avenue fired a round. The university says four shots were fired randomly from a vehicle. Two bullets hit the Monroe Apartments, penetrated the walls and entered two rooms. Investigators say no one was hurt.

Officers continue to collect evidence at the scene and are reviewing surveillance footage now. The suspect vehicle is a dark SUV, but not other information is available.

Anyone on Missouri State’s campus is asked to avoid the area of the Monroe Apartments during the investigation. However, there is no threat to the campus and normal activities can resume, per MSU.

The latest updates from MSU and Springfield Police:

Students were notified of an active shooter alert around 6 p.m. from an email/text from the university, but that alert had been retracted within a half hour. This was the initial alert via Twitter:

The university expects to provide more updates here: https://www.missouristate.edu/contact/status.aspx

We will update as more information becomes available.

