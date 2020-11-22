On Your Side Podcast: Do UV Products Work? Personal Safety while Shopping, The Pumpkin Secret

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s the latest episode.

They appear to be the perfect stocking stuffer, especially in a pandemic. Do UV and UVC products work? The makers promise that they disinfect basically whatever you want. On Your Side put some to the test.

Ashley gives simple personal safety tips to keep in mind as you do your holiday shopping.

Plus, what’s really in canned pumpkin?

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.