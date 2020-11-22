Advertisement

On Your Side Podcast: Do UV Products Work? Personal Safety while Shopping, The Pumpkin Secret

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s the latest episode.

Listen to the Rest of On Your Side podcast

They appear to be the perfect stocking stuffer, especially in a pandemic. Do UV and UVC products work? The makers promise that they disinfect basically whatever you want. On Your Side put some to the test.

Ashley gives simple personal safety tips to keep in mind as you do your holiday shopping.

Plus, what’s really in canned pumpkin?

Click here for The Rest of On Your Side podcast

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

