Advertisement

Sailor killed in Pearl Harbor laid to rest in Arkansas

The USS Oklahoma, sunk in the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, is shown here...
The USS Oklahoma, sunk in the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, is shown here during salvage operations in 1943. (U.S. Navy photo) (KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTHROP, Ark. (AP) - After nearly 80 years, the remains of a Navy sailor who died in the attack on Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor have been returned and buried in his home state of Arkansas.

The Texarkana Gazette reported Sunday that 20-year-old Samuel Cyrus Steiner went missing in action Dec. 7, 1941, aboard the battleship U.S.S. Oklahoma. In March, the Navy notified Steiner’s living relatives that his remains had been positively identified.

Steiner was fondly remembered during a funeral service Saturday in Texarkana attended by relatives and members of area veterans organizations. Steiner’s remains were later buried at Camp Ground Cemetery, near Winthrop, a town near where he grew up.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State University says shots were fired at the Monroe House, but an active shooter...
Shots fired at Monroe Apartments, MSU calls off active shooter threat; Springfield police investigating
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Springfield Police Department are looking for a...
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Springfield bank robbery Friday morning
Mother of man killed in Willard, Mo. double homicide refelects on her son's life.
Saturday marks one week since Willard, Mo. double homicide, mother of man killed shares story
Small fire doused by deputy
Police investigate crash as car strikes light pole in south Springfield
Frontline workers in our local hospitals have been keeping busy. Both CoxHealth and Mercy...
Health leaders say Springfield hospitals could be forced to make difficult decisions about care

Latest News

6-year-old drowns in Dent County after escaping from car in flooded roadway; driver survives
courtesy: MGN Online
Teen drowns in Wright County trying to exit car stalled in water
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 4,200+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,300+ cases
A cold night ahead
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clear skies and cold overnight