Springfield man accused in manslaughter case charged with sex crimes

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man accused in a 2018 manslaughter case now faces criminal charges for sex crimes while out on bond.

A prosecutor filed charges against Austin Larue, 25, on Wednesday. According to court records, Larue is charged with first-degree rape, assault and sexual abuse in connection to incident from March, 15 2020.

Authorities issued a warrant for Larue’s arrest Wednesday after probable cause was found in the investigation, per court records. Larue was booked into the Greene County Jail on Wednesday in relation to the case. The next court hearing in the investigation is set for Dec. 9, per court records.

Larue also faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in a deadly crash from January 2018. Officers arrested him in April 2019 in regards to this case.

Police say Larue was recklessly driving on West Bennett Street at a high rate of speed when his car went airborne after hitting railroad tracks. The car then hit a concrete and stone pillar. A passenger inside Larue’s car later died at a Springfield hospital from her injuries.

According to a previous KY3 coverage, Larue told police he was trying to hit only green lights. Investigators say his tests showed impairment and he admitted to snorting crushed Xanax shortly before the crash.

Per Missouri court records, Larue had previously posted bond in the manslaughter case.

