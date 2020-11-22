Sunday marks 57 years since John F. Kennedy assassination

(KY3) - Sunday marks 57 years since the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States of America.

On Nov. 22, 1963, President Kennedy, was shot while riding in a motorcade in Dallas. He was in the third year of his first term.

Kennedy and his wife, Jacqueline, rode in a motorcade from the airport. They were heading to a luncheon where he was scheduled to speak. At the time, they were accompanied by Texas Gov. John Connally and his wife, Nellie.

Kennedy was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald, who fired shots from a nearby building. The motorcade rushed to Parkland Memorial Hospital in response, but Kennedy was pronounced dead within an hour of the shooting.

Kennedy died at the age of 46. He is one of four U.S. presidents who died from assassination, in addition to Abraham Lincoln (1865), James A. Garfield (1881) and William McKinley (1901).

A Massachusetts native, Kennedy served in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate prior to his presidency. Kennedy, a Democratic president, served at the height of the Cold War and Civil Rights Movement in the early 1960′s.

