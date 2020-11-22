Advertisement

Sunday marks 57 years since John F. Kennedy assassination

John F. Kennedy
John F. Kennedy(White House Press Office/MGN)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KY3) - Sunday marks 57 years since the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States of America.

On Nov. 22, 1963, President Kennedy, was shot while riding in a motorcade in Dallas. He was in the third year of his first term.

Kennedy and his wife, Jacqueline, rode in a motorcade from the airport. They were heading to a luncheon where he was scheduled to speak. At the time, they were accompanied by Texas Gov. John Connally and his wife, Nellie.

Kennedy was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald, who fired shots from a nearby building. The motorcade rushed to Parkland Memorial Hospital in response, but Kennedy was pronounced dead within an hour of the shooting.

Kennedy died at the age of 46. He is one of four U.S. presidents who died from assassination, in addition to Abraham Lincoln (1865), James A. Garfield (1881) and William McKinley (1901).

A Massachusetts native, Kennedy served in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate prior to his presidency. Kennedy, a Democratic president, served at the height of the Cold War and Civil Rights Movement in the early 1960′s.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State University says shots were fired at the Monroe House, but an active shooter...
Shots fired at Monroe Apartments, MSU calls off active shooter threat; Springfield police investigating
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Springfield Police Department are looking for a...
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Springfield bank robbery Friday morning
Small fire doused by deputy
Police investigate crash as car strikes light pole in south Springfield
Frontline workers in our local hospitals have been keeping busy. Both CoxHealth and Mercy...
Health leaders say Springfield hospitals could be forced to make difficult decisions about care
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 4,800+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,900+ cases

Latest News

Emmy statue
KY3 First Alert Meteorologist Abby Dyer earns Emmy for weather talent; KY3 News @ 5 wins Emmy too
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of Dwight Willis, an officer who died from...
Greene County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of officer who died from COVID-19 complications
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
Biden’s 1st Cabinet picks expected Tuesday amid roadblocks