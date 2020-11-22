Advertisement

Teen drowns in Wright County trying to exit car stalled in water

courtesy: MGN Online
courtesy: MGN Online(KNOE)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A teen drowned early Sunday morning after her car stalled in water on State Highway AB in Wright County.

The victim has been identified as Aliyah Wedge, 18, of Mansfield. Next of kin have been notified.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wedge was driving a car on State Highway AB, three miles north of Mansfield. MSHP says she approached the Wolfe Creek Crossing and drove into water, which caused her car to stall.

Wedge called 911 for help, then authorities instructed her to get on top of the car, according to Sgt. Jeff Kinder of MSHP Troop G.

Wedge drowned after exiting the car, according to the MSHP report. It happened around 12:30 a.m.

This is the third reported drowning in Troop G this year, which covers most of south-central Missouri.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

