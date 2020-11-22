Advertisement

Trump appeals rejection of effort to block Pennsylvania vote

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House...
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump is appealing a federal judge’s dismissal of his campaign’s effort to block the certification of votes in Pennsylvania.

The president and other plaintiffs filed notice of appeal to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Sunday, a day after the judge issued a scathing order shooting down claims of widespread irregularities with mail-in ballots.

The case was always a long shot to stop President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, but given Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes at stake, it was the campaign’s best hope to affect the election results through the courts. Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, appeared in court for the first time in decades to argue the case this past week.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Brann wrote in his order that Trump had asked the court to disenfranchise almost 7 million voters. In seeking such a “startling outcome,” he said, a plaintiff could be expected to provide compelling legal arguments and “factual proof of rampant corruption” — but “That has not happened.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State University says shots were fired at the Monroe House, but an active shooter...
Shots fired at Monroe Apartments, MSU calls off active shooter threat; Springfield police investigating
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Springfield Police Department are looking for a...
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Springfield bank robbery Friday morning
Mother of man killed in Willard, Mo. double homicide refelects on her son's life.
Saturday marks one week since Willard, Mo. double homicide, mother of man killed shares story
Small fire doused by deputy
Police investigate crash as car strikes light pole in south Springfield
Frontline workers in our local hospitals have been keeping busy. Both CoxHealth and Mercy...
Health leaders say Springfield hospitals could be forced to make difficult decisions about care

Latest News

Tyler Perry attends the world premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" at...
Cars line up for miles for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway
Cars line up for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway
Cars line up for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway
A cold night ahead
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clear skies and cold overnight
Hy-Vee brings back early shopping period, reserved for customers considered high-risk for illness
Springfield man accused in manslaughter case charged with sex crimes