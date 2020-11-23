Advertisement

6-year-old drowns in Dent County after escaping from car in flooded roadway; driver survives

(KNOE)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DENT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A six-year-old boy drowned in Dent County early Sunday morning after getting out of a car in a flooded roadway. The driver survived.

The Missouri Highway Patrol did not identify the victim or survivor.

The driver entered a flooded roadway around 5 a.m. Sunday on Highway TT at Crooked Creek. The water started to sweep the car away, then the driver and the boy were swept downstream after getting out of the car, according to the MSHP report.

According to the report, the driver was able to find safety, but the boy was swept further downstream. He was found around 8:30 a.m. Sunday and pronounced deceased.

The Dent County Fire Protection District, Dent County Sheriff’s Department and Salem EMS have assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol with the investigation. This is the seventh reported drowning in Troop I this year, which covers part of the Ozarks region and central Missouri.

MSHP also reported a drowning accident Sunday morning in Wright County. A teen drowned early Sunday morning after her car stalled in water on State Highway AB in Wright County.

