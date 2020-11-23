Advertisement

After shots fired Saturday at Missouri State housing center, campus safety leader explains emergency alerts

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It was a frightening message the Missouri State University student body and staff received Saturday night alerting them that there was an active shooter on campus.

Within half an hour, the university sent an update retracting the active shooter alert and clarified shots had been randomly fired at the Monroe Apartments on campus.

”We know whenever we have it to send out the template that has the active shooter that certainly gets everybody nervous. That gets everybody nervous and concerned,” said MSU Director of University Safety David Hall.

The Director of University Safety David Hall said in situations like the one Saturday, security has to act fast to ensure safety.

”We don’t want to cause alarm, but we want to make sure the information gets conveyed so they take appropriate actions,” said Hall.

Hall said MSU security has templates created to send out immediately when situations occur.

”The more accurate you want it, the more time it takes. We want to try and it out quickly, but accurately,” said Hall.

The alert was sent out after a vehicle driving by fired a round of shots at the Monroe Apartments. Shortly after there was another alert saying there was no active shooter, which also provided information on where it occurred.

“MSU officers assigned from Springfield Police Department to MSU campus responded within a minute of the call to provide police services to make sure they’re safe,” said Springfield Police Lieutenant Mark Foos.

Hall said MSU and Springfield Police Department work closely hand-in-hand. For added security, the Springfield Police Department also has a substation on campus.

“Dispatch was able to take this surveillance video and send it right to the officers to figure out what happened,” said Lt. Foos.

SPD is still investigating the drive by shooting, but said there’s no threat to the campus.

“No active threat. Nothing taken out of the ordinary,” said Lt. Foos.

No arrests have been made in this case.

