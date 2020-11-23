Arkansas Governor Hutchison hopeful after COVID-19 cases slightly decline

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is hopeful a decline in cases of COVID-19 is a good sign.

Health leaders reported 1,017 new cases of the coronavirus. Hospitalizations increased by a dozen to 974 patients across the state. The state reported an additional 30 deaths on Monday.

Gov. Hutchinson warned Arkansans to monitor their activity for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We saw a decrease in new cases from last Monday, and this is a hopeful sign; but our hospitalizations are still going up,” said Gov. Hutchinson. “How we handle Thanksgiving this year will determine our hospitalizations around Christmas. Thanks for being a part of turning this fight around.”

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases are Pulaski, 157; Washington, 75; Benton, 69; Sebastian, 57; and Saline, 54.

The governor will address the state Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. Watch his briefing live HERE.

