Arkansas vs. Mizzou canceled because of COVID-19 cases; Mizzou to play Vandy instead

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - The Southeastern Conference has shuffled its schedule, including pushing back the Arkansas-Missouri and Tennessee-Vanderbilt games which had been set for Saturday.

The league announced Monday that it has postponed the Arkansas-Missouri game because of combination of positive tests, contact tracing and the resulting quarantining within the Arkansas program.

Vanderbilt and Missouri will now meet Saturday to make up a game that was postponed on Oct. 17.

The SEC is still trying to get in 10 games for all 14 teams, and last week reserved the right to revise the schedule up until 8 p.m. CT on Mondays.

No date has been set for Arkansas-Missouri or Tennessee-Vanderbilt but Dec. 19 is a possibility for teams not playing in the league championship game.

“As we continue to adapt to the current realities, it important to remain flexible as we move forward in the final weeks of the season,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “Contact tracing continues to be the biggest contributing factor to game interruptions.

“We will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible.”

Arkansas at Missouri is the sixth game scheduled for this weekend that has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues with one of the team, including the Apple Cup between Washington and Washington State.

In the previous two weeks, 33 games involving FBS teams have been postponed or canceled, about 27 percent of the schedule.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

