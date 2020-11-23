Advertisement

Average US price of gas down a penny a gallon to $2.18

(KWQC)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline slipped a penny a gallon over the past two weeks, to $2.18.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Monday that gas prices have dropped 8 cents over the past 10 weeks. The price at the pump is 51 cents less than it was a year ago.  The highest average price in the nation is $3.33 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $1.73 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel rose a penny over the past two weeks, to $2.49.

