COVID-19 delays construction of temporary Greene County Jail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County leaders blame the COVID-19 pandemic for a delay in construction at the temporary jail.

Crews say the project is nearly five months behind schedule. County leaders hoped the temporary jail would be ready for inmate occupancy July 1. Half of the temporary jail units arrived about two months ago. The county is waiting on five more units from the vendor building them.

The entire complex will consist of 10 separate trailers housing inmates, plus recreation yards. It will hold 390 inmates when finished. And it will allow for the county to stop sending inmates to other county jails. Jail staff reports inmates in about six other counties right now. A few counties stopped taking outside inmates, but Greene County says the ones they are using have been willing to take more. The Greene County jail is still over capacity at 927 inmates on Monday.

County officials say they understand the delay, because the vendor and subcontractors are dealing with materials delays and workforce issues because of the pandemic. They say they’re pushing to get it completed as quickly as possible.

“But we are very close to occupancy in the ability to utilize it,” said Bob Dixon, Greene County Presiding Commissioner. “So we’re very pleased with that. We plan, we check, and we double-check for safety and security for both the inmates and our personnel.”

Commissioner Dixon says the county is in the process of renegotiating the two-year lease agreement with the company, because the county likely won’t need the temporary units for full two years. The Greene County Jail staff recently started taking municipal inmates, as agreed with the city of Springfield. Those inmates take up to 48 spots.

