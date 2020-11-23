Advertisement

Ex-classmate leads federal authorities to man wanted in Springfield bank robbery

Police arrested Jared S. Turner late Friday night after they received a tip from an ex-high...
Police arrested Jared S. Turner late Friday night after they received a tip from an ex-high school classmate identifying him.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Federal authorities say a tip led them to a man wanted for robbing a Springfield bank.

Police arrested Jared S. Turner late Friday night after they received a tip from an ex-high school classmate identifying him.

Officers responded to the Great Southern Bank at 1615 W. Sunshine St. shortly after 10:15 a.m. According to the FBI, Turner entered the bank alone and gave teller a demand note. The teller told authorities he threatened to use a weapon, but did not show one. He asked for $3,000 from the teller.

Investigators say Turner was cooperative. They say he admitted to robbing the bank of $3,000.

