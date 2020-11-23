Advertisement

Greene County prosecutor charges man in deadly Springfield motel shooting

Police arrested Troy Jones, 43, for the shooting death of Billy Glass on November 21 at the...
Police arrested Troy Jones, 43, for the shooting death of Billy Glass on November 21 at the Economy Inn on North Glenstone.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County prosecutors filed multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in a shooting at a Springfield motel.

Police arrested Troy Jones, 43, for the shooting death of Billy Glass on November 21 at the Economy Inn on North Glenstone.

Officers responded to the Economy Inn on North Glenstone Avenue around 8 a.m. They spent several hours Friday investigating. Police found the victim, later identified as Glass, outside a motel room door on a second floor balcony. Investigators say Jones shot Glass in a drug deal dispute. Investigators say he Jones thought Glass was going to stab him to death.

Glass suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

