Advertisement

K-9 dies during search for burglary suspects in Pennsylvania; 5 arrested

By WJAC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) - A Pennsylvania community is mourning a police dog who died in the line of duty while searching for five burglary suspects.

Police say a K-9 officer named Titan died overnight Sunday on the job. Officers were called for a burglary in progress at the old Acme and Goodwill warehouse building in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Two suspects were taken into custody before Officer Brian Stevens and Titan, his K-9 partner, were called in to look for three others.

Police say Titan, a K-9 from Pennsylvania, served honorably as he lost his life in the line of...
Police say Titan, a K-9 from Pennsylvania, served honorably as he lost his life in the line of duty. He had been with the department since 2014.(Source: Johnstown Police Dept., WJAC via CNN)

As the two searched the fourth floor, police say Titan fell through an unsecured, open elevator shaft. A rescue effort was conducted, but the K-9 died of his injuries.

All five suspects were eventually located and taken into custody. Police identified them as 22-year-old Kayla McCarty, 24-year-old Corey McCarty, 27-year-old Derrick McCarty, 52-year-old Robert McCarty and 25-year-old Sean Robertson.

🐾💙🐾 Service Plans 🐾💙🐾 We wanted to let the community know we will be giving a police escort of K9 Titan from the Public...

Posted by Johnstown Police K9 Unit on Sunday, November 22, 2020

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

The police K-9 unit plans to have a memorial service for Titan on Monday. He had served with the department since 2014.

Copyright 2020 WJAC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of man killed in Willard, Mo. double homicide refelects on her son's life.
Saturday marks one week since Willard, Mo. double homicide, mother of man killed shares story
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of Dwight Willis, an officer who died from...
Greene County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of detention officer who died from COVID-19 complications
courtesy: MGN Online
Teen drowns in Wright County trying to exit car stalled in water
Springfield man accused in manslaughter case charged with sex crimes
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 4,200+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,300+ cases

Latest News

Two Sonic employees were fatally shot, two were taken to the hospital and a fifth suffered...
Man charged with murder, arson after shooting at Sonic location in Nebraska
This photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England,...
AstraZeneca: COVID-19 vaccine ‘highly effective’ prevention
Quinn co-founded the "ice bucket challenge," the social media phenomenon that began in 2014 and...
Pat Quinn, who fought ALS with voice and buckets of cold water, dies from disease
All five suspects were eventually located and taken into custody. Authorities say the...
Police dog dies after falling down elevator shaft during search for burglary suspects