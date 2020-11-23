Leigh’s Lost and Found: Pure bred German Shepherd found running loose at Sunshine and Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured dog is a pure bred German Shepherd, a breed known for being escape artists.

Shepherds are smart and agile and it doesn’t help that this guy isn’t fixed.

“He was found near here, off Sunshine near Missouri Avenue. Just kind of running loose in and out of traffic and not really smart about it either. Someone stopped and got him into their car and brought him into us.”

That was last Tuesday, November 16th. Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says the dog is definitely a full adult, around four years old.

He’s what you call a red German Shepherd and he’s been well taken care of.

Unfortunately, he didn’t have a collar, tag or chip. And despite being very friendly, he’s also somewhat anxious, and will compulsively chase his tail at times, so we need to get him back home.

If you know where he belongs, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also visit their website to see a picture gallery of all the animals in the shelter or check out the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page if you need to post an animal.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.