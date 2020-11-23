Advertisement

New Zealand leader Ardern offers virus know-how to Joe Biden

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has become the latest world leader to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory, saying she offered to share her nation’s expertise on dealing with the coronavirus.

Ardern said the tone of the 20-minute phone call Monday was warm and that Biden spoke very favorably about how New Zealand was handling the pandemic.

Ardern said the two also discussed trade issues and climate change and talked about Biden’s Irish heritage and his fond memories of visiting New Zealand a few years ago.

She said she invited him to come visit again.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

courtesy: MGN Online
Teen drowns in Wright County trying to exit car stalled in water
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of Dwight Willis, an officer who died from...
Greene County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of detention officer who died from COVID-19 complications
Mother of man killed in Willard, Mo. double homicide refelects on her son's life.
Saturday marks one week since Willard, Mo. double homicide, mother of man killed shares story
Springfield man accused in manslaughter case charged with sex crimes
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,400 new cases; Arkansas adds 1,000+ cases

Latest News

2 low-water crossing drownings in the Ozarks remind us about the dangers of flooding
2 low-water crossing drownings in the Ozarks remind us about the dangers of flooding
The move clears the way for Joe Biden aides to begin coordinating with federal agencies on...
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
Black Friday budget advice
On Your Side: Black Friday budget advice
Highs in the 50s today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms arrive Tuesday night
Officers responded to the crash at Madison and Campbell near downtown Springfield around 4:30...
Police investigate motorcycle crash near downtown Springfield