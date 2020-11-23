On Your Side: Black Friday budget advice

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Black Friday is just a few days away. Many of the deals have already started. It’s a good time check in with that Christmas budget.

Chances are you or someone you know experienced a loss of income this year. If you need to cut back, just be honest with your family and friends.

Money expert Kenny Gott says make a plan. Here are some ideas.

-Limit the number of gifts for immediate family

-Buy gifts only for the kids

-Make something, like cookies and crafts.

“Every family has a range of income levels and everybody knows it. Someone in the family tends to give more, they probably don’t expect everyone else to do the same.Think about the purpose of a gift,” said Gott.

Debt can add up fast. Know this.

“So a lot of times we advise people not to go over half of the credit line that’s available. When you start to go above that you start to see some negative effects as far as it looking like you are maxing things out. Then you do get into an issue with the interest that you’re paying,” said Miranda Pro with BluCurrent Credit Union.

Use caution with store cards. In order to reap the benefits, you must pay off that balance each month or at the end of a promotion.

“Before getting any new credit card, understand the number of credit cards you own and the total balances compared to available credit. Those are factors that banks look at when you apply for a house or car loan,” said Gott.

Determine if you’ll save more with a store card or with your credit card points program.

