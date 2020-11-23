Advertisement

Pandemic forcing some Arkansas school districts to adjust

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is forcing some school districts in Arkansas to adjust their operations and consider possibly switching to virtual instruction.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the Bryant Public Schools is seeing an increase in the number of positive cases and close contacts at its junior high and high school. Devin Sherrill, the district’s director of communications, says the district might consider moving to remote learning for the rest of the semester after the Thanksgiving holiday if the situation does not improve.

Schools in other districts temporarily switched to online instruction last week due to the pandemic but were to resume classroom instruction after Thanksgiving.

