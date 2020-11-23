Police investigate motorcycle crash near downtown Springfield
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist and a driver near downtown Springfield.
Officers responded to the crash at Madison and Campbell near downtown Springfield around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Witnesses at the scene tell KY3 News the motorcyclist crashed into the back of a vehicle. We do not know the extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries.
