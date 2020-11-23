Police investigate motorcycle crash near downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist and a driver near downtown Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash at Madison and Campbell near downtown Springfield around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses at the scene tell KY3 News the motorcyclist crashed into the back of a vehicle. We do not know the extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries.

