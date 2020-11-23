Rolla, Mo. father fights child abuse charges in case involving son with brittle bone disease

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - It started when Shawn Crall of Rolla, Mo. and his then wife, Hannah Crall took their 4-month-old son to the emergency room last October.

”We noticed his arm wasn’t moving so we took him to the doctor like any parent would do,” said Shawn Crall.

Crall said his son had a fracture, leaving health officials to call child protective services.

”There were no marks. There was no concern for abuse. There was nothing on this child. This child was healthy. He was even smiling when they tried to move his arm” said Crall.

He was ordered by his child’s pediatrician to see a specialist in St. Louis. Crall said they found nothing out of the ordinary.

“She referred us to CPS and hotlined us and did a Safe Care Act,” said Crall.

Shawn and Hannah then went back to St. Louis and had a full body scan done on their child and found that he had sustained multiple fractures.

“We were crying hysterically. My wife was on her knees. I was on my knees. My mom was trying to put her arms around us. We were bawling like crazy. The state took custody,” said Crall.

A month later, Shawn was arrested for child abuse along with Hannah.

In court records used to charge them, investigators said the child’s injuries were more consistent with inflicted trauma than an accident. They both have bailed out.

”My mom had to get a lawyer and fight to get him back in the family,” said Crall.

Crall’s mother said she’s complying with Missouri Children’s Division requirements and both parents aren’t allowed to see their child.

His mother then had different testing done on the child.

”He was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome and he was diagnosed with MBDI, Metabolic Bone Disorder,” said Crall.

Along with rickets, all pertaining to the child’s bones.

The Phelps County Prosecutor’s office said he can’t speak on the cause since it’s still pending.

Shawn is due in court at the end of February and until then he said he’s getting the word out there on his story.

”I want awareness to a wrongful diagnosis. I want the world to see that the system is flawed,” said Crall.

Shawn, Hannah and Shawn’s mother all have been diagnosed with ehler-danlos syndrome as well.

