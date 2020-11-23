Rolla to hold public hearing Monday as city considers mask mandate, other pandemic restrictions
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Rolla, Missouri will hold a public hearing Monday night as the city considers a mask mandate and other possible restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rolla city leaders says a mask mandate and other options are being considered due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the city and Phelps County area since late October.
A task force has also explored other mitigation strategies, such as occupancy restrictions on businesses, special events and gatherings.
The public hearing starts at 6 p.m. Monday. It will be held at the Rolla Public Schools Administration Building at 500 Forum Drive.
