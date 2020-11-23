Advertisement

Stockton School District goes virtual for 2 days

The district is doing a deep cleaning of all the campuses.
Stockton School District
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Stockton Schools will go virtual the next two days, a big deal for the district that has made it a priority to keep kids in the classrooms during the pandemic.

This while many other districts in Missouri pushed for virtual learning.

The school will close leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday for a deep clean of all of the campuses. Something the superintendent hopes will help continue to battle cases of COVID-19 and the threat of flu.

For the most part, the schools have remained open. That doesn’t mean they haven’t seen any cases of COVID-19 among their students though. School leaders report around 130 to 150 kids in the district quarantined this school year. The district itself is around 900 students.

“We educate kids,” Doug Crawford, Stockton Superintendent says. “That’s the number one thing that we do. But school districts provide many other things. We provide stability. We provide food for some kids. So providing them this stable environment is one thing. We have this very short amount of time with them throughout the school year and we need to take that time and use it to the best of our ability and get them exposed to as much of an education as they can get.”

The hope is by keeping everyone at home they can slow the spread and prepare the classrooms for a clean slate when kids head back the first week of December.

