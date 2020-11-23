Taney County Health Department modifies COVID-19 quarantine guidelines for schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Following recommendations from Missouri Governor Parson and state authorities, the Taney County Health Department (TCHD), in partnership with Taney County Schools, released new guidance for modified quarantines in school-based settings.

The new guidelines apply only to K-12 exposures that occur within the course of the regular school day. Exposures in the general public and those occurring outside the classroom setting, such as extracurriculars and sports, do not qualify for modified quarantine. According to these guidelines, in some circumstances, children and school staff may go to school during their quarantine period as long as they remain symptom free. Modified quarantine will be permitted when both the COVID-19 positive individual and those exposed were all wearing CDC approved face coverings during the time of exposure. Only schools that have a face covering requirement in place are eligible for modified quarantines for their students and staff.

During the modified quarantine, student and staff may only leave their home to go to school and may not attend extracurricular activities. TCHD continues to partner with local school districts and will be jointly monitoring the situation as it evolves. To date, Taney County schools report seeing limited student to student transmission in the classroom setting. Schools will continue to follow stringent preventive measures and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

The full document can be located at www.taneycohealth.org/covid19/ and builds upon procedures outlined by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. TCHD continues to encourage preventive measures such as face coverings, hand hygiene, physical distancing and staying home when sick.

