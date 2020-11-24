Advertisement

Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel

Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel
Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most people don’t want to spend vacation time in the office, but things are a little different if you work for an airline.

Delta Airlines is gifting employees with two passes for free travel anywhere in the world the airline flies.

The perk is for anyone who worked or took voluntary leave in 2020, covering about 40,000 employees.

The passes never expire.

Delta reported a $5.4 billion loss last month.

Airlines and employee unions have been pushing Congress to extend the $50 billion bailout it passed last spring since it ran out Oct. 1.

Delta and Southwest Airlines said in September that they would not take additional federal loans.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

courtesy: MGN Online
Teen drowns in Wright County trying to exit car stalled in water
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of Dwight Willis, an officer who died from...
Greene County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of detention officer who died from COVID-19 complications
Mother of man killed in Willard, Mo. double homicide refelects on her son's life.
Saturday marks one week since Willard, Mo. double homicide, mother of man killed shares story
Strong to severe storms are forecast Tuesday night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms arrive Tuesday night
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,400 new cases; Arkansas adds 1,000+ cases

Latest News

Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Biden transition gets govt OK after Trump out of options
child in mask
Modified quarantine guidelines for students in Greene Co schools
Hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases soar as the United States enters one of the busiest travel...
Millions stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings
OYS podcast
On Your Side podcast: Get Ready for Black Friday