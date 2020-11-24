Man shot in Pulaski County

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man Monday evening.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, around 5:15 pm deputies were sent to the 27000 block of Highway 133 for a report of a person shot. Deputies arrived to find a man with suspected gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The news release states that deputies determined the incident actually happened in the 28000 block of Spring Road in southwest Pulaski County.

The release goes on to state that the investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released. The sheriff’s office says the general public is not believed to be in danger, and the incident is not considered random at this time.

