Woman now charged for a shooting death in Mountain Home, Ark.

Courtesy: Mountain Home Police Department
(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:07 AM CST
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Savannah Wren, 21, of Mountain Home is now charged with 2nd degree murder for a shooting death at a Mountain Home, Ark. apartment complex.

Police responded to the shooting call around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. Emergency crews transported the victim to the Baxter County Regional Medical Center. Then they flew the person to a Little Rock hospital. Police were notified that the victim died on Wednesday. Police have not released their name.

Wren was originally charged with criminal attempt to commit second-degree murder. Her bond is now set at $500,000.

The Arkansas State Police is assisting in the investigation.

