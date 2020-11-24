Tips for surviving a flooded car and floating to safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

It was a tragic weekend for flood-related drownings in the Ozarks as a six year-old boy in Dent County and an 18 year-old girl in Wright County both died while trying to escape their cars on flooded roadways.

It’s a frightening situation that most of us never imagine we could be in but every year an average of 400 people die in a submerged car and 10 percent of all drownings happen in cars.

By now you’ve no doubt heard the saying, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” when it comes to avoiding low-water crossings during heavy rains but sometimes that’s easier said than done.

“What’s really tricky is that most of our water rescues and water incidents come at night,” explained Grant Peters, the Assistant Fire Chief at Logan-Rogersville. “That happens because of low visibility in those areas. So you’re better off to error more on the caution side and just turn around and have that alternate route.”

Being in a rapidly submerging car is scary and it’s hard to think straight during such a frantic moment. But it’s important to know what to do even though the guidelines for escaping have changed over the years.

Back in the old days you were told to let the car fill up with water to let the pressure equalize before trying to open the door.

But now the guidelines have changed to immediately undo your seat belt, lower the window and get out as quickly as possible. It’s also recommended that you have something in your car (including small devices made specifically to do this task) to break the window if you have to.

But don’t wait for the car to fill up with water.

“There’s a lot of companies who have done this testing as far as whether to wait or not. And just for the public’s safety we’d rather people not wait,” Peters said. “So try to remain calm, get that seat belt off, get the window either broken or rolled down and try to get away-from and-out-of the vehicle as fast as you can.”

If you have children with you go from oldest-to-youngest in getting them out of the car.

Once you’re in the water Peters has some advice as to how to float and what to expect when the rescuers show up.

“If you can point your head at the bank that you’re wanting to go to it creates an angle with the body that will start allowing it to be pushed towards the bank you’re wanting to go to,” Peters pointed out. “Notice too that you need to keep your feet in the air and your butt up . Foot entrapments are extremely dangerous in the river. So keep your feet up to eliminate that. The rescuers may use a bag to throw at you and they’ll utilize them (the bags connected to a rope) to kind of pendulum you in towards the bank.”

Also remember that while the water may not look deep, the very things that keep your car on the ground will also contribute to it being more likely to float away.

“Yeah. Tires consist of air so that’s gonna allow that vehicle to float up,” Peters said. “It doesn’t take much water to actually move a vehicle.”

Hopefully you will never need these tips but if you’re ever in that situation, it’s important to be prepared and have a plan just like you would at your home to have your family ready to react in case of a tornado or fire.

“Take some time to look around the roads in your area and the routes you normally travel,” Peters suggested. “Figure out which ones may flood and pay attention to local media to find out when those water levels may rise. Keep a glass breaker in your glove box or center console so if you have to use it quickly you can knock out the glass to escape your vehicle. Those are the things to pay attention to.”

