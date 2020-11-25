2 Nevada children found safe, Amber Alert canceled

(Gray News) - The Storey County Sheriff’s Office said two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in Nevada have been found safe, according to reports.

KCRA reported the suspect, Angel Medina, was detained.

An Amber Alert was issued for 6-year-old Ariana Medina, 3″1′, weighing 36 lbs, with brown hair, brown eyes and tan complexion; and her brother, Liam, 3, weighing 45 lb., with a brown Mohawk, brown eyes and tan complexion.

The suspect was driving a white semi with a Acevedo Trucking logo out of Stockton, California, police said.

Anyone with information can call 911 or the Storey County Sheriff’s Office at 775-847-0950.

