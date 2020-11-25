Advertisement

Arkansas coronavirus hospitalizations surge above 1,000

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in...
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson isn't on the ballot in Tuesday's election but he's still a major player in it. The governor has appeared in an ad for fellow Republican Rep. French Hill, who's in an unexpectedly tight reelection fight. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, File)(Andrew Demillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 3:12 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of people in Arkansas hospitalized with COVID-19 hit another record high on Wednesday, crossing the 1,000 mark for the first time since the pandemic began.

The state saw an increase of 40 virus hospitalizations to bring the current number to 1,028, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. That tops Tuesday’s record high of 988 hospitalizations.

Arkansas reported 1,965 new cases and 20 more deaths. One in every 243 people in Arkansas tested positive in the past week, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

“While we express our thanks across the state in smaller groups than normal years, I am more grateful than ever for the dedication of our health care workers,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “The new hospitalizations today adds to the burden, and let’s all go the extra mile to protect each other.”

On Tuesday, the state’s largest school district said it would temporarily switch to virtual learning after the Thanksgiving break because so many teachers were quarantined because of the virus. The 22,000-student Springdale School District said classes will be remote until Dec. 7 because of a shortage of available substitute teachers.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium opened in Branson Monday
Christmas lights cut
Christmas lights cut at the home of a local favorite holiday display
Paul Adler/Chad Plein
KY3 News announces new roles for Paul Adler, Chad Plein
Judge refuse Missouri tenants request to halt evictions
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 4,400+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 2,300+ cases

Latest News

The COVID-19 pandemic is preventing some shoppers from hitting stores on Black Friday.
The COVID-19 pandemic is preventing some shoppers from hitting stores on Black Friday
Doctors worried about Thanksgiving COVID surge
Doctors worried about Thanksgiving COVID surge
Evelyn Maysonet looks at the food delivery from the Weber-Morgan Health Department Tuesday,...
Empty seats, delivered feasts as virus changes Thanksgiving
More Missouri counties require masks amid virus surge
It is an anxious and somber Thanksgiving as the pandemic cancels many traditions.
Anxious, somber pandemic Thanksgiving in the US