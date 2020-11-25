Advertisement

Doctor simulates COVID-19 patient’s last moments to encourage virus precautions

By KSDK Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 12:40 AM CST
ST. LOUIS (KSDK) - A Missouri doctor recorded a video simulating what it’s like to be a coronavirus patient in his intensive care unit in an effort to encourage people to take precautions against the virus, including wearing masks in public.

In the past 10 days, Dr. Ken Remy has been working around the clock as the St. Louis area broke records for COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths. He recorded a video Saturday and posted it to his social media accounts to encourage mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing.

“I hope that the last moments of your life don’t look like this,” said Remy in the video.

The doctor simulated what a patient would see if they were breathing very fast and had low oxygen levels. He also held up a breathing tube and light because he says that those are some of the last moments a patient with COVID-19 may experience.

“This is what you’ll see at the end of your life if we don’t start wearing masks when we’re out in public, when we don’t practice social distancing, when we don’t wash our hands frequently,” said Remy in the video.

As a city councilman in Wildwood, Missouri, Remy is no stranger to conservative politics. While he says he understands the importance of personal liberties, he is tired of his patients becoming infected because they don’t wear masks.

After seeing what I have seen over the last few months and frankly over the last week. It is bad. It is real bad. I don’t want this for you. Please listen. I’m asking you, please!

Posted by Ken Remy on Friday, November 20, 2020

“I love saving lives. I love taking care of people, and I don’t have another way to save your life if you become hospitalized, outside of just supportive care, than frankly, hoping that you never land in a hospital and not receiving the disease in the first place,” Remy said.

He encourages everyone to take precautions to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

