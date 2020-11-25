Judge sentences Springfield man for deadly drunken-driving crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Springfield, Mo. man to prison for a deadly drunken driving crash on I-44

William Dorlac, 41, of Springfield, will spend ten years in prison for a deadly drunk driving crash. Dorlac pleaded guilty in January to a DWI charge resulting in the death of a person.

Police say Dorlac drove his pickup thru the cable barrier of I-44 near Strafford in December 2018. Dorlac’s truck hit an SUV driven by Deborah Coleman, 65, of Lebanon.

One of Coleman’s daughters said her mom was traveling to Springfield to deliver a quilt to a grandchild who had just gotten out of surgery. Coleman made quilts to give to those in need in her community.

Dorlac reported to the Greene County Jail on Monday to begin his sentence. The judge denied him probation.

