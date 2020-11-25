Advertisement

Judge sentences Springfield man for deadly drunken-driving crash

William Dorlac reported to the Greene County Jail on Monday to begin his sentence.
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 3:07 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Springfield, Mo. man to prison for a deadly drunken driving crash on I-44

William Dorlac, 41, of Springfield, will spend ten years in prison for a deadly drunk driving crash. Dorlac pleaded guilty in January to a DWI charge resulting in the death of a person.

Police say Dorlac drove his pickup thru the cable barrier of I-44 near Strafford in December 2018. Dorlac’s truck hit an SUV driven by Deborah Coleman, 65, of Lebanon.

One of Coleman’s daughters said her mom was traveling to Springfield to deliver a quilt to a grandchild who had just gotten out of surgery. Coleman made quilts to give to those in need in her community.

