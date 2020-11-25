Kansas City, St. Louis County authorities crack down on restaurant virus rule breakers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s two largest metropolitan areas are cracking down on restaurants that violate rules designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Kansas City’s liquor control authorities found two dozen bars and restaurants in violation of the city’s new COVID-19 restrictions after a weekend sweep of 185 establishments. Meanwhile, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health sent certified letters to three dozen bars and businesses ordering them to cease indoor service or face lawsuits or criminal charges.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 11 of those establishments had already received a second notice from the county.

