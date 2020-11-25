Advertisement

Kansas City, St. Louis County authorities crack down on restaurant virus rule breakers

FILE - In this April 2, 2020 file photo, a person jogs past a sign encouraging social...
FILE - In this April 2, 2020 file photo, a person jogs past a sign encouraging social distancing, in St. Louis. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said on Monday, Nov. 9 that unless the surge in COVID-19 cases turns around, the county will be forced to enact new restrictions starting next week. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 3:21 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s two largest metropolitan areas are cracking down on restaurants that violate rules designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Kansas City’s liquor control authorities found two dozen bars and restaurants in violation of the city’s new COVID-19 restrictions after a weekend sweep of 185 establishments. Meanwhile, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health sent certified letters to three dozen bars and businesses ordering them to cease indoor service or face lawsuits or criminal charges.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 11 of those establishments had already received a second notice from the county.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium opened in Branson Monday
Christmas lights cut
Christmas lights cut at the home of a local favorite holiday display
Paul Adler/Chad Plein
KY3 News announces new roles for Paul Adler, Chad Plein
Judge refuse Missouri tenants request to halt evictions
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 4,400+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 2,300+ cases

Latest News

The COVID-19 pandemic is preventing some shoppers from hitting stores on Black Friday.
The COVID-19 pandemic is preventing some shoppers from hitting stores on Black Friday
Doctors worried about Thanksgiving COVID surge
Doctors worried about Thanksgiving COVID surge
Evelyn Maysonet looks at the food delivery from the Weber-Morgan Health Department Tuesday,...
Empty seats, delivered feasts as virus changes Thanksgiving
More Missouri counties require masks amid virus surge
It is an anxious and somber Thanksgiving as the pandemic cancels many traditions.
Anxious, somber pandemic Thanksgiving in the US