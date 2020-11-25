KY3 News announces new roles for Paul Adler, Chad Plein

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sara and Ethan Forhetz announced this month they are leaving KY3 in January to work at the Christian non-profit Convoy of Hope. KY3 is announcing changes for other staff at the station.

Taking over for Ethan as evening anchor will be current morning anchor Paul Adler. And taking Paul’s place on Ozarks Today will be current KY3 Sports Director Chad Plein.

Paul will become the solo anchor of KY3 News at 5, and co-anchor of KY3 News at 9 and 10 p.m. Paul came to KY3 in 2007 to take over for legendary anchor Steve Grant when he moved to another shift. Since then, Paul has helped keep Ozarks Today at the top in local morning ratings at the anchor desk and in the field. Most recently Paul reported from the field in Florida as the Kansas City Chief’s won the Super Bowl.

“I’m thrilled to be taking on the challenge of maintaining the standard of excellence on the evening shows,” Paul noted. “I plan to listen to our viewers, give you a complete picture of the day’s events and get you ready for the next day.”

Paul says he also won’t mind deleting his 2:30 a.m. alarm on his phone. Paul won the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Regional Award for News Series and the 2012 Edward R. Murrow Regional Award for Breaking News. He’s also been honored several times by The Missouri Broadcasters Association in his time here including a Best News Anchor honor in 2020. Paul is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri Journalism school. He’s been married to Melissa since 1990 and they have three daughters.

Chad Plein will be only the third male anchor to be on Ozarks Today since it first started (Steve Grant and Paul Adler being the two others). He is a multi-Emmy Award winning sports anchor who joined KY3 in 2007.

He is excited about this move, saying “this is an opportunity I could not pass up. Professionally it’s a chance to advance at KY3; take on more responsibility for an organization I care deeply about in a community I love. Personally, it’s a chance to have afternoons and evenings off to spend more time with my family.”

Over the years Chad has covered countless Cardinals and Royals World Series games, the Chiefs in Miami for Super Bowl 54, Missouri State in the NCAA Tournaments for women’s basketball and baseball, and Drury’s 2013 National Championship run. In January 2020, Chad broke the national story of Bobby Petrino taking the Missouri State University football job. Born in St. Louis, Chad joined KY3 during the ice storm of 2007 as the weekend news anchor and general assignment reporter. For five years Chad enjoyed touring the Ozarks to meet and tell the stories of area residents. In a rare bit of trivia, Chad is the first KY3 employee to be broadcast in Digital HD; reporting live when the station flipped the switch from an analog signal to digital. In 2012, when Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Legend Ned Reynolds decided to semi-retire, Chad was picked to fill-in on the weeknight sports desk, and then he took the reins when Ned retired.

Chad adds, “nothing will change for the KY3 Sports Department and Ozarks Sports Zone. After eight years of covering games and telling stories, the foundation has been set for someone to come in, take the ball, and lead the department to new heights - providing a fresh look at Ozarks’ sports while building on what makes KY3 and the O-Zone already successful.”

You may remember, at the age of 39, Chad suffered a heart attack requiring open-heart surgery. Since then, the American Heart Association has become a charity Chad helps with by speaking at events and fundraisers. Giving back to his community is something important to Chad. Since arriving in Springfield, Chad has been named the Leukemia and Lymphoma Man of the Year in 2012 for his fundraising efforts and recognized in the Springfield Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 in 2014. Chad and Cati were married in 2004 and have two children, Coy and Chyler.

“The viewers and staff here at KY3 will miss Sara and Ethan greatly. But we are also excited for the changes coming to the station in January. Paul and Chad both have won numerous awards for their on-camera work and will do great work in their new roles. They have both demonstrated, through their many years at KY3, a love of the Ozarks and the people who live here,” says news director Bridget Lovelle.

