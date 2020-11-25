Advertisement

Missouri Senator Blunt fires back at Carl Bernstein tweet about 21 Republican senators expressing contempt for President Trump

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 25, 2020 at 3:46 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Former Watergate sleuth Carl Bernstein this week mentioned 21 Republican senators who he says have “repeatedly expressed contempt” for Donald Trump and his fitness to be president.

One of those 21 U.S. Senators mentioned is Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. The senator shared this statement to KY3 News in regard to Bernstein’s tweet on Twitter.

“From the day I stood beside President Trump as he was sworn in as president, he and I have had a good relationship,” said Senator Blunt. “He has worked effectively with the Senate to enact significant accomplishments as president.”

Bernstein said he wasn’t violating any confidentiality pledges in listing the senators. He said he learned of the politicians’ supposed private feelings through conversations with some of their colleagues, staff members, lobbyists and White House aides.

“With few exceptions, their craven public silence has helped enable Trump’s most grievous conduct — including undermining and discrediting the U.S. electoral system,” he tweeted late Sunday.

