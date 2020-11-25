ON YOUR SIDE: DO NOT put these food items down the drain this Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Thanksgiving preparations are not all about the food. Prep your drainage and plumbing for the big holiday.

This time of year is the busiest for plumbers, as people are putting stuff down the sinks that don’t belong. Their business can jump 50 percent the Friday after Thanksgiving, compared to other Friday’s throughout the year.

Ryan Willbanks, the owner of Roto-Rooter, said, “Don’t let your plumbing emergency wreck the holiday.”

Your plumbing and drainage systems are put to work around the holidays.

“It’s a lot of toilets and sewers, but it’s also a lot of sinks,” Willbanks said.

The coronavirus may keep gatherings smaller this year, but Willbanks is still expecting to receive lots of calls because of backups.

He says avoid putting starchy foods, vegetable peelings, turkey skins, and leftovers down the drains.

Willbanks also recommends, so prepare your drains now by unclogging them. He says do not use Drano.

“We don’t recommend a drano or any acid based product as it can tear up the drain lines, but one of the things you can use is an enzymatic drain cleaner,” Willbanks said.

When you are cooking, avoid putting grease down the drain.

“What happens is you pour it in hot, and then it coagulates in the pipe and causes a blockage,” Willbanks said.

Try starting a compost pile with your leftover food scraps, or just throw them straight in the trash.

Willbanks also recommends making trash cans easily accessible, and to put plungers in bathrooms.

