Police identify victim of deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash this week in Springfield.

Donald Ray Stewart, 42, of Springfield died in the crash.

Officers responded to the crash around 4:45 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Campbell and Madison. Police say Stewart was traveling northbound on Campbell, near Madison, at a high rate of speed. His motorcycle struck the rear of the SUV and then a utility pole on the east side of Campbell. He later died of his injuries.

The Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. This is the 22nd fatality motor vehicle crash and the 24th total crash-related death of 2020 for Springfield.

