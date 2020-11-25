Advertisement

Students will get free shoes in Monett and Pierce City thanks to donation

It’s a collaboration between several organizations.
Convoy of Hope.
Convoy of Hope.(Convoy of Hope)
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 8:04 AM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Students in the Monett and Pierce City public schools district will receive a pair of shoes this holiday season.

Convoy of Hope along with Life 360 Church said there is a big demand this year.

The shoe outreach is part of Convoy of Hope’s Rural Compassion Initiative that works in training and coaching rural churches by providing resources such as food and shoes.

Students in the Pierce City schools have already been measured for their new gear.

Convoy of Hopes says giving kids this sort of gift can change their lives.

”Every day of the year is a good time to give children shoes or something that they need,” said Jeff Nene with Convoy of Hope. “But now at the holidays especially with everything going on this year there’s going to be a lot of kids who don’t have what they need at Christmas. They are not going to get the necessities let alone the extras. So if we can do something special for them at the holiday season I think it has the potential to have an impact on them for the rest of their lives.”

These are name-brand shoes being handed out to the kids but the company has asked not to be named.

