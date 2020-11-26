Advertisement

Arkansas hits 20 3s, beats Mississippi Valley St.

FILE - Arkansas coach Eric Musselman reacts on the sidelines against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fayetteville, Ark., in this March 4, 2020, file photo. Arkansas will have a distinctly different look this season. Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones left school early and declared for the NBA Draft, leaving the Razorbacks without their combined 39 points per game. A host of newcomers will have opportunities for second-year coach Musselman. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, FIle)(Michael Woods | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 9:16 PM CST
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Connor Vanover scored 23 points to lead eight Arkansas players in double figures and the Razorbacks beat Mississippi Valley State 142-62 on Wednesday in the season opener for both teams.

Vanover, a 7-foot-3 transfer from California, made 8 of 11 from the field, 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and his three free-throw attempts. He added eight rebounds.

Terry Collins led Mississippi Valley State with 15 points and Kam’Ron Cunningham scored 13.

The Razorbacks scored 28 consecutive points over a 7-plus minute span to take a 41-8 lead with 7:48 left in the first half. Vance Jackson Jr., a 6-9 graduate transfer from New Mexico, hit four 3s in the final 3 minutes of that run and Arkansas shot 20 of 40 from behind the arc.

It was the second most points scored in a game, 3s made in game, and the second-largest margin of victory in program history. Arkansas scored 166 points in a 65-point win over U.S. International in 1989, made 21 3s against Troy on December 10, 1996, and beat Bethune-Cookman 128-46 on December 4, 1991.

Arkansas outrebounded the Delta Devils 58-33 and scored 43 points off 21 Mississippi Valley State turnovers. The Razorbacks hit 26 of 33 from the free throw line while MVSU made 3 of 6.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

