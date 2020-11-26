Advertisement

Bidens Thanksgiving message: Better days coming

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden recorded a special message for Thanksgiving.

The video draws on similar themes to Joe Biden’s remarks Wednesday and their joint CNN op-ed.

The Bidens share how their family celebration will be a smaller affair and a sacrifice.

“We might not be able to join our hands around a table with our loved ones, but we can come together as a nation,” said the president-elect. “I know better days are coming. I know how bright our future is. I know the 21st century is going to be an American century.

“History has shown, and all of you have shown, that there is nothing we can’t do if we do it together.”

They shared their recorded message on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium opened in Branson Monday
Christmas lights cut
Christmas lights cut at the home of a local favorite holiday display
Paul Adler/Chad Plein
KY3 News announces new roles for Paul Adler, Chad Plein
Judge refuse Missouri tenants request to halt evictions
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 4,400+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 2,300+ cases

Latest News

TikTok is getting more time to sell its U.S. business.
TikTok gets more time to sell US business
A Florida family is getting a lot of attention after sharing their unique family tradition on...
Florida man defrosts Thanksgiving turkey in swimming pool
Florida man defrosts Thanksgiving turkey in swimming pool
The COVID-19 pandemic is preventing some shoppers from hitting stores on Black Friday.
The COVID-19 pandemic is preventing some shoppers from hitting stores on Black Friday
Mannequins stand on display Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Ann Taylor store with an online...
Black Friday offers beacon of hope to struggling stores