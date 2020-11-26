Christmas lights cut at the home of a local favorite holiday display

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas lights are a holiday tradition for many families but for Jaxon Baker and his mom, they are more than a hobby. They spend months putting together a huge light display that people line their street to see.

Their holiday light and inflatable show is made up of 60,000 lights and 55 inflatables throughout the yard.

Baker, a high school junior has been working since September to get everything together and all programmed to music.

But last week, he knew something was wrong. “I saw lights down and I didn’t think that was usual,” said Baker. So, he took a closer look. “I saw lights cut about every 3 to 5 feet. It was about 5 or 6 times then I saw a t-post all ripped and all bent up. I don’t know how it happened but someone did it.”

A real Grinch putting a dent in Jaxon’s display set to start on Thanksgiving Day for those who want to drive by and see.

“It’s always been a fear of mine since he started all of this for someone to interfere with it and kind of bring down his joy. And it kind of was a bummer,” said Jaxon’s mom, Amy.

But this junior’s Christmas spirit was not dimmed at all. And his outdoor display is ready to see in time for Thanksgiving night.

They don’t know who cut the lights, though they certainly have made the naughty list this year.

But just to make sure the Grinch doesn’t do anything again, the house has an extra set of eyes watching the property including extra security cameras and motion detectors.

If you want to stop by and see the light display they are at 4938 S. Tujunga Drive in Springfield.

