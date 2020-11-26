Dozens participate in virtual Turkey Trot in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Normally, thousands would have lined up for the annual event Turkey Trot in Springfield. But because of the coronavirus, organizers decided on a virtual run.

Participants have until midnight, Sunday, to complete their 5K.

There’s more to this annual turkey trot than the 5k. Proceeds and food donations from the trot go right back into our community. Although the turnout this year is not like recent years, its heart is still there.

“This is the community coming out and supporting us the best way that they can whether they are here in the Springfield area,” said Marissa DeClue. “We have people in Mexico that have registered and are running-- people all over the united states. So we’re just so grateful and appreciative of what everyone is pitching in to do.”

Longtime Turkey Trot partner Ozarks Food Harvest uses this run as one of their largest one-day food drives of the year. Although you can no longer register for the Turkey Trot, you can still help out non-profits all year-round.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.